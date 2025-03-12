Trending

Abhishek Bachchan makes heartfelt confession about daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan shares his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

  by Web Desk
  |
  March 12, 2025
Abhishek Bachchan revealed how his personality transformed after becoming a father to his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The popular Bollywood actor recently shared that he never had to experience a challenging phase where he came out of his comfort zone just to fulfill his daughter's dream.

While promoting his upcoming movie, Be Happy, in which he played the character of a father who reluctantly learn dance skills to accomplish his on-screen daughter's wish.

Abhishek stated, "There has never been a time when I have had to do something out of my comfort zone. There's been nothing. where I have felt 'this is something I am not comfortable with."

Related: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai to welcome new baby amid divorce rumors? 

"But I have to do it for my kid, So far, I haven't been put in that situation, thankfully," the 49-year-old Indian actor told Hindustan Times.

He further explained his real-life role as a father has assisted him in playing a struggling father in the new film.

"The emotions are universal, but you have to understand the character's world and psyche. And the wonderfully written script helps there," Amitabh Bachchan’s youngest son added.

Abhishek Bachchan shares Aaradhya Bachchan with his wife and popular Indian actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Related: Abhishek Bachchan reminisces upon his first ‘awkward’ meetup with Aishwarya Rai 

The couple welcomed their only daughter on November 16, 2011. 

