Abhishek Bachchan makes heartfelt confession about daughter Aaradhya  

Abhishek Bachchan revealed how his personality transformed after becoming a father to his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
The popular Bollywood actor recently shared that he never had to experience a challenging phase where he came out of his comfort zone just to fulfill his daughter's dream.
While promoting his upcoming movie, Be Happy, in which he played the character of a father who reluctantly learn dance skills to accomplish his on-screen daughter's wish.
Abhishek stated, "There has never been a time when I have had to do something out of my comfort zone. There's been nothing. where I have felt 'this is something I am not comfortable with."
"But I have to do it for my kid, So far, I haven't been put in that situation, thankfully," the 49-year-old Indian actor told Hindustan Times.
He further explained his real-life role as a father has assisted him in playing a struggling father in the new film.
"The emotions are universal, but you have to understand the character's world and psyche. And the wonderfully written script helps there," Amitabh Bachchan’s youngest son added.
Abhishek Bachchan shares Aaradhya Bachchan with his wife and popular Indian actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
The couple welcomed their only daughter on November 16, 2011.