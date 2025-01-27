Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet's unseen photo gets leaked?

Price Harry and Meghan Markle landed in huge trouble as the unseen picture of their daughter Prince Archie came in spotlight.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly planned to raise their children out of media spotlight.
However, recently a revival of Meghan's Instagram account pointed out a never-before-seen photo of Lilibet, five.
Earlier this month, Duchess posted a touching video tribute for her beloved Beagle named Guy.
In one previously-unseen photograph, she was spotted enjoying an intimate picnic with her daughter and their three dogs; Guy, Pula and Mamma Mia.
Lilibet has a striking resemblance with Meghan’s fuller and voluminous hair, as seen in the viral snap.
A Hello reporter Sophie said, "Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair, he told us, self-effacingly, as he marvelled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers.”
"From the moment he arrived in the reception room, he had an infectious energy about him, and there were no airs and graces at all as he chatted animatedly about his own children ahead of the event,” she noted.
Moreover, Harry settled NGN lawsuit last week.