Royal

Princess Anne visits hospital after emotional talk with King Charles

The Princess Royal returned to the Southmead Hospital almost seven months after her horse accident

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 06, 2025
Princess Anne visits hospital after emotional talk with King Charles
Princess Anne visits hospital after emotional talk with King Charles

Princess Anne paid a visit to Southmead Hospital in Bristol almost seven month after her horse accident.

On Thursday, The Princess Royal visited the health care facility, where she was admitted last year in June after suffering concussion and minor head injuries.

During her visit, King Charles sister met doctors and nurses and extended gratitude towards them for taking care of her during critical condition.

Anne, who recently revealed of having no memory of her accident was also given a tour of the hospital building.

The 74-year-old was struck by a horse’s head or legs, when she was on her way to see her chickens at Gatcombe Park estate.

She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she spent five nights and halted all her engagements for a week at that time.

This hospital visit of Zara Tindall's mom comes a few weeks after she made an emotional confession about her injury during her solo trip to the South Africa.

“It just reminds you, shows you – you never quite know, something (happens) and you might not recover,” she said.

Prior to this visit, an inside source revealed that Princess Anne had brought tears in her brothers eyes during an emotional conversation.

A source told Marie Claire, "The conversation they had about that was unusually emotional for Charles and he did break down in tears over her lifelong loyalty to him."

As per the insider, Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last year doesn't want Anne to burden herself with over workload to give relief to the monarch.

He "can't bear the thought" that Princess Anne thinks she cannot retire, revealed the source.

World's tallest resort 'Thermes Dubai' set to welcome tourists in 2028

World's tallest resort 'Thermes Dubai' set to welcome tourists in 2028
‘Smurfs’ releases first trailer with Rihanna’s Smurfette leading daring mission

‘Smurfs’ releases first trailer with Rihanna’s Smurfette leading daring mission
Justin Bieber visits wellness clinic after Hailey Bieber date night

Justin Bieber visits wellness clinic after Hailey Bieber date night
Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting

Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting
Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting
Prince William discusses ‘important’ issues in new roundtable meeting
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward engage in sweet PDA amid Nepal trip
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward engage in sweet PDA amid Nepal trip
King Abdullah departs for foreign visit after Donald Trump’s invitation
King Abdullah departs for foreign visit after Donald Trump’s invitation
Princess Kate’s secret hack to control Prince William’s ‘tantrum’ REVEALED
Princess Kate’s secret hack to control Prince William’s ‘tantrum’ REVEALED
Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit
Meghan Markle gets new title from Palace five years after Royal Family exit
King Charles takes key step to sideline Prince Andrew amid FBI probe calls
King Charles takes key step to sideline Prince Andrew amid FBI probe calls
Prince William makes somber confession in new appearance
Prince William makes somber confession in new appearance
Zara Tindall, Kate Middleton bond deepens after Princess Charlotte's surprise move
Zara Tindall, Kate Middleton bond deepens after Princess Charlotte's surprise move
Princess Anne dismisses King Charles emotional plea amid cancer battle
Princess Anne dismisses King Charles emotional plea amid cancer battle
Princess Marie of Denmark celebrates 49th birthday with adorable new portrait
Princess Marie of Denmark celebrates 49th birthday with adorable new portrait
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia release emotional video on horrific shooting incident
Queen Letizia looks like doll in pink power suit at key event
Queen Letizia looks like doll in pink power suit at key event