Princess Anne visits hospital after emotional talk with King Charles

Princess Anne paid a visit to Southmead Hospital in Bristol almost seven month after her horse accident.
On Thursday, The Princess Royal visited the health care facility, where she was admitted last year in June after suffering concussion and minor head injuries.
During her visit, King Charles sister met doctors and nurses and extended gratitude towards them for taking care of her during critical condition.
Anne, who recently revealed of having no memory of her accident was also given a tour of the hospital building.
The 74-year-old was struck by a horse’s head or legs, when she was on her way to see her chickens at Gatcombe Park estate.
She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she spent five nights and halted all her engagements for a week at that time.
This hospital visit of Zara Tindall's mom comes a few weeks after she made an emotional confession about her injury during her solo trip to the South Africa.
“It just reminds you, shows you – you never quite know, something (happens) and you might not recover,” she said.
Prior to this visit, an inside source revealed that Princess Anne had brought tears in her brothers eyes during an emotional conversation.
A source told Marie Claire, "The conversation they had about that was unusually emotional for Charles and he did break down in tears over her lifelong loyalty to him."
As per the insider, Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last year doesn't want Anne to burden herself with over workload to give relief to the monarch.
He "can't bear the thought" that Princess Anne thinks she cannot retire, revealed the source.