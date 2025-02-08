Trending

Salman Khan assassination plot case: New details emerge

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan faces severe death threats

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 08, 2025
Salman Khan assassination case: New details emerge
Two accused granted bail in Salman Khan assassination plot case.

A firing incident outside Salman’s house in April 2024 wreaked have and alerted police officials to carry out their search operations. 

During the investigation, the police discovered a plot conspiracy to assassinate the Bollywood superstar near his Panvel farmhouse.

As per the latest reports, two men accused of being part of the plot have now been released.

Hindustan Times reported, Vaspi Mehmud Khan, alias Wasim Chikna, and Gaurav Vinod Bhatia, alias Sandeep Bishnoi were bailed on February 6, 2025 due to insufficient evidence.

Also, the High court noted that apart from being present in a WhatsApp group where plans of assassination were discussed, there have been no solid proof against the duo. 

“Except this, no recovery of incriminating material has been found against them. Even the WhatsApp chats are vague,” stated the court. 

Co-accused Deepak Gogoi had already received bail from the Sessions Court in 2024.

To note, since last year Salman Khan has been spotted with heavy security amidst the various death threats he received.

His Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai has also been secured for the protection of the family.

