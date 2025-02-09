Trending

Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life

New details emerge in Bollywood actor Salman Khan's assassination plot case

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 09, 2025
Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life
Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life 

Salman Khan marked his first-ever podcast appearance giving rare insight into his time spent in prison. 

Khan sat down for a chat with his nephew Arhaan Khan on his podcast Dumb Biryani reflecting on his journey. 

One of the excepts of the conversation that caught attention was about his imprisonment. 

The Dabangg star shared his experience while discussing the importance of hard work and discipline, "I am tired.' No, get up. No matter how tired you are. 'I don't get sleep'. Don't sleep. Do something." 

He continued, "Somedays, I'll get a five-minute break between shots, so I'll sleep on the chair. In places where I cannot do anything, like when I was in jail, I slept. I couldn't do anything about it..." 

Further adding, "When it comes to your work or family, the effort that you have to keep on putting in... you just need to be there for friends and family and work." 

To note, Salman Khan was handed a five-year prison sentence in a controversial case involving the illegal hunting of blackbucks in 1998 but a few days later was released on bail. 

In 2018, a Jodhpur court again sentenced him to prison before being granted bail yet again. 

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating

Priscilla Presley makes shocking revelation on discovering Elvis’ cheating
Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction

Kobe Bryant’s iconic ‘Achilles game’ shoes sell for HUGE sum at auction
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Kourtney Kardashian takes part in husband Travis Barker's fitness event

Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'
Mawra Hocane claims Ameer Gilani her 'miracle boy'
Farhan Saeed, Urwa's enthralling dance at Mawra Hocane's Shendi goes viral
Farhan Saeed, Urwa's enthralling dance at Mawra Hocane's Shendi goes viral
Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note after attack on Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic note after attack on Saif Ali Khan
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed indulge in volleyball match ahead of their big day
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed indulge in volleyball match ahead of their big day
Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot
Mahira Khan steals spotlight with breathtaking saree photoshoot
Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani
Mawra Hocane marks first milestone after tying the knot with Ameer Gilani
Salman Khan assassination plot case: New details emerge
Salman Khan assassination plot case: New details emerge
Angeline Malik shares new health update
Angeline Malik shares new health update
Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with iconic dance move to 'Desi Girl'
Priyanka Chopra wins hearts with iconic dance move to 'Desi Girl'
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
Kiara Advani shares fun video with Sidharth Malhotra on 2nd wedding anniversary
Mawra Hocan's wedding dress costs BOMB amount
Mawra Hocan's wedding dress costs BOMB amount
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir welcome new baby to family
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir welcome new baby to family