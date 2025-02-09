Salman Khan makes candid revelation about his life 

Salman Khan marked his first-ever podcast appearance giving rare insight into his time spent in prison.
Khan sat down for a chat with his nephew Arhaan Khan on his podcast Dumb Biryani reflecting on his journey.
One of the excepts of the conversation that caught attention was about his imprisonment.
The Dabangg star shared his experience while discussing the importance of hard work and discipline, "I am tired.' No, get up. No matter how tired you are. 'I don't get sleep'. Don't sleep. Do something."
He continued, "Somedays, I'll get a five-minute break between shots, so I'll sleep on the chair. In places where I cannot do anything, like when I was in jail, I slept. I couldn't do anything about it..."
Further adding, "When it comes to your work or family, the effort that you have to keep on putting in... you just need to be there for friends and family and work."
To note, Salman Khan was handed a five-year prison sentence in a controversial case involving the illegal hunting of blackbucks in 1998 but a few days later was released on bail.
In 2018, a Jodhpur court again sentenced him to prison before being granted bail yet again.