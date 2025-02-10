Saif Ali Khan spills about tightening security plans after attack

Saif Ali Khan revealed whether or not he will increase his security post-attack.
In a new interview with a local media outlet since a deadly stabbing attack on him last month, the Devara: Part 1 actor revealed he has no plans to tighten security and keep weapons at home.
He explained, “Nothing will change. See, if you start doing that… because I don’t feel I’m under threat. It was not a premeditated attack. I think it just was a burglary attempt gone wrong. That poor guy, his life is more screwed than mine.”
When asked if he would have handled the robbery incident differently, “I would put on the light and firstly tell him, ‘Do you know who I am?’ And I think he would say, ‘Oh s**t! I’m in the wrong house.’ And I’d say ‘Right, put the knife down and let’s talk about this.’”
It is pertinent to mention, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence on January 16, 2025.
While trying to intervene, the intruder stabbed Saif multiple times to his thoracic spine, which required surgery.
Saif Ali Khan has now been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well at home.