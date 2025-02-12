OpenAI board yet to receive Elon Musk $97.4 billion takeover bid

Elon Musk's $97.4 billion takeover bid for OpenAI has yet to be received by the company's board.
According to Reuters, the tech billionaire’s team claimed on Monday, February 10, 2025, that they had filed a bid to buy an artificial intelligence company, but the OpenAI board on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, revealed that they have not received any offer from Tesla owner’s lawyers.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters that the board of directors has not yet received a formal bid to take control of the most prominent and leading AI company.
Meanwhile, Musk’s lawyer, Marc Toberoff, told Reuters that he sent an offer email in the form of a "detailed four-page Letter of Intent" signed by the richest man in the world and other investors to OpenAI’s outside counsel at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katzon on Monday.
Referring to OpenAI's CEO, who called the offer “ridiculous,” Toberoff said, “Whether Sam Altman chose to provide or withhold this from OpenAI's other board members is outside of our control.”
Furthermore, Altman reportedly has already stated in an internal message to OpenAI employees that the board of directors plans to reject Musk's offer as it doesn't align with the interests and mission of the company.