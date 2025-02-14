Kate Hudson turns heads at 'Running Point' premiere with fiancé Danny Fujikawa 

Kate Hudson dropped jaws at the premiere of her new series Running Point alongside her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.
The Fool's Gold starlet and the musician made a stunning joint appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming Netflix series.
For the star-studded event, Kate was wearing an eye-catching champagne-coloured gown, which she accessorised with a diamond necklace.
On the other hand, the guitarist donned a black suit, which he paired with a white button-down shirt.
In an old interview with Andy Cohen Live, the mother-of-three opened up about her plans to get married to her long-time beau, saying the couple was, "just talking about that."
"I think soon. I think we'll get married soon," she cheekily confessed to the host.
For those unaware, Kate and Danny began dating each other in 2016.
The couple welcomed their daughter Rani Rose in 2018, before announcing their engagement in 2021.
On the professional front, Kate's forthcoming comedy series will be released on Netflix on February 27th, 2025.
The series also stars renowned actors, including Max Greenfield, Brenda Song, and Chet Hanks.
In Running Point, the popular American actress-singer portrays the character as Isla Gordon.