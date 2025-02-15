Mawra Hocane pens Valentine's Day wish for husband Ameer Gilani 

Mawra Hocane wished Ameer Gilani on Valentine’s Day.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Jafaa actress shared elegant yet beautiful pictures from her baat Pakki, reminiscing over how it all started.
Alongside a slew of photos from the event, Mawra penned a caption, “Baat pakki - the start of our forever.”
She further added a sweet wish for her husband that read, “Happy first Valentine’s Day my heart @ameergilani love you.”
The photos featured the lovebirds wearing garlands and posing as they got engaged.
Soon after the carousel did rounds, netizens swooned over the Sabaat co-actors and their love.
One fan wrote, “Everyone please say Mashallah.”
Another penned, “The cutest SHAKEHANDDDD OMGGGGG!!!”
“Dreammyyyyy,” a third user noted.
A fourth expressed, “Best Jodi mashallah.”
For the unversed, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani, known for their real-life chemistry, got nikkahfied in an intimate wedding ceremony at Shahi Qila, Lahore on February 5, 2025.
It is pertinent to mention, Mawra Hocane's brother-in-law Farhan Saeed lit up her Shendi evening with an electrifying dance and singing performance.