Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian celebrates Valentine's Day with her adorable kids

Khloé Kardashian drops a few glimpses of her intimate celebrations from her Valentine's Day on Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025

Khloé Kardashian shared sweet photos alongside her two adorable kids on Valentine's Day. 

The Kardashians star turned to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 14th, to drop a few glimpses from her inside celebrations of the special occasion.

Khloé began her post by sharing a family frame featuring herself and her two children, Tatum and True, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

In the snapshot, the Good American founder and her kids were seen wearing matching outfits for the Valentine’s celebration.

In another picture, the mother-of-two showcased her stunning home decorations as they posed in front of heart-shaped balloons and a giant sign that read, "Happy Valentine's Day."

The 40-year-old businesswoman penned a heartwarming caption for her post, "Happy Valentine's Day."

As the socialite's post gained popularity on social media, several fans began flooding the comments section with their heartfelt wishes.

One fan penned, "Sweet memories indeed they’ll always remember."

"Oh my gosh! What gorgeous Valentine’s!" another well-wisher commented.

For those unaware, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter, True, on April 12, 2018, while her son Tatum was born on July 28, 2022, via surrogacy procedure. 

