Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt set to make cameos in mega-budget Hollywood thriller 

  • February 17, 2025
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have a new project lined up!

After co-starring in multiple Bollywood movies and co-hosting the second season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, the real-life friends are taking their off-screen magic to Hollywood.

According to sources, Salman and Sanjay will star together in pivotal sequences and cameo roles of the big-budget movie, whose filming has already hit floors in Saudi Arabia.

More details about the project’s title, plot and the star cast have been kept under wraps due to strict nondisclosure agreements.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt previously co-starred in movies like Chal Mere Bhai and Saajan and made a joint appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om title song. 

Recently, the duo also featured in the music video of Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon’s song Old Money.

For the unversed, amid all the hype surrounding his new project Salman Khan continues to tighten security in wake of the multiple death threats with demand for ₹2 crore. 

