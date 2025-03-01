Royal

Kensington Palace shares Prince William's special video message

Prince William releases heartfelt statement as he marks special occasion

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025

Prince William marked St. David's Day with an emotional message. 

Kensington Palace released a heart touching video message by William for the Welsh community as they celebrated the death anniversary of the patron saint of Wales.

The message, which was recorded by the future king in Welsh language translates to, "Hello, today on St. David's Day, we come together to celebrate Wales, its history, its culture, and its incredible people."

He continued, "From its incredible landscapes to its languages Wales continues to inspire."

King Charles elder son went on to express, "Today we will celebrate everything magical about Wales."

"To all the people of Wales and everybody around the world Happy St. David's Day," William wished before concluding his message.

The Instagram reel was accompanied by a caption, "Happy St. David’s Day from The Prince of Wales."

The video message of the father-of-three featured his and Kate Middleton's delightful moment from their recent joint appearance at Pontypridd, Wales. 

