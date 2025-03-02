Harrison Ford pulls out as presenter at 2025 Oscars due to health emergency 

Entertainment

  • March 02, 2025
Harrison Ford seemingly dropped out of the upcoming 97th Academy Awards ceremony due to a serious health crisis.

An insider has recently disclosed to Entertainment Weekly that the 82-year-old actor was diagnosed with shingles on Friday, February 28, after which he decided to take a break from his hosting duties at the Oscars awards show this year.

For those unaware, shingles is a viral disease that causes a painful rash and is not life-threatening.

However, the Blade Runner star is reportedly resting and is doing better.

Ford, who has been hosting Oscars almost for a decade, was announced as a presenter on Wednesday, February 26, by the Academy organisers.

Apart from the Air Force One actor Rachel Zegler, Zoe Saldaña, Samuel L. Jackson, and Gal Gadot were also announced as presenters at the awards gala.

According to multiple media outlets, Conan O'Brien will replace Ford in hosting this year's ceremony.

The highly anticipated 97th Academy Awards show will take place at Dolby Theatre Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on March 3, 2025.

The event will be broadcast live on ABC and will also be available for streaming on Hulu.  

