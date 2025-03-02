Trending

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor spark family feud after resurfaced clip

Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exchanged the marital vows in 2022

  by Web Desk
  March 02, 2025
Neetu Kapoor recently disclosed the qualities of an ideal daughter-in-law.

During the guest appearance on Simi Garewal’s talk show, India's Most Desirable, the 66-year-old Indian actress candidly shared her vision for the ideal daughter-in-law.

In the resurfaced video clip, Neetu was heard saying, "There are two kinds of girls, one who comes with scissors and one who comes with a needle. Scissors is the one who breaks the family and the one who comes with a needle."

"She kind of mends the family together. She makes sure the family is together. And that's the girl I would like," Neetu added.

The throwback footage has resurfaced on social media, years after the marriage of her son, Ranbir Kapoor, to popular actress Alia Bhatt.

As the video gained traction on social media, several fans began speculating about the trouble between Alia and Neetu.

One fan commented, "Beware, aunty, needles poke when mishandled! Stop putting the weight of mending your dysfunctional family on a new person, she is not a janitor."

"She didn’t shy away being a real sasu maa and her conspiracy theories," another fan chimed in.

As of now, neither Alia Bhatt nor Neetu Kapoor have commented on the ongoing speculations. 

