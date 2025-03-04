Ben Affleck enjoys outing with Jennifer Garner after cutting ties with JLo 

Ben Affleck and his former wife, Jennifer Garner, enjoyed a fun-filled outing days after finalising divorce matters with Jennifer Lopez.
The former couple were seen laughing and chatting during their paintball outing, accompanied by their three kids, Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12.
For the outing, the Alias actress wore baggy denim pants, which she paired with a long-sleeve top, and accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses.
On the other hand, Affleck opted for casual blue jeans and a green button-down shirt that layered over a coordinated jacket.
As reported by Page Six, the duo participated in the paintball game as they were photographed wearing protective gear before stepping into the playground.
Related: Ben Affleck stars in ‘The Accountant 2’ trailer after Jennifer Lopez divorce
This appearance of Garner and Affleck, who parted ways in 2018, came after the Air director was declared legally single by the Los Angeles County Superior Court.
According to court documents, the Batman star and Jennifer Lopez's two years of marriage were formally dissolved on February 21, 2025.
Both are now labeling themselves as "singles" since a Los Angeles judge approved their divorce settlement in January 2025.
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, after they had secretly tied the knot in 2022.
Related: Ben Affleck enjoys father-daughter day out with Seraphina after JLo divorce