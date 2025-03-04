Entertainment

Demi Moore struggles to cope with shocking Oscar snub

Demi Moore lost the Best Actress trophy to Mikey Madison at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony

  March 04, 2025
Demi Moore is seemingly feeling devastated after losing the Best Actress Award at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony.

The 62-year-old actress lost the biggest accolade of the Oscar Awards 2025 on Sunday, March 2, from Anora starlet Mikey Madison.

After losing the trophy, an insider close to the actress recently revealed that Moore was "really hopeful" for these Oscar nominations, as she previously won the Best Actress accolade at the Golden Globes ceremony for her film The Substance.

The tipster stated, "Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award."

According to the source, the Ghost star is happy for Mikey and all the other women who were nominated for this award, but she felt huge disappointment for not hearing her name to be called at the ceremony.

"A ton of people came up to Demi at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party to show their love and support for her work," the insider added.

For those unaware, Demi Moore was nominated for the Best Actress category for her impeccable performance in the film The Substance.

The Striptease actress was nominated for the Best Actress category at the 2025 Oscars alongside Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, and Cynthia Erivo for Wicked

