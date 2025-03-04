Entertainment

Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event

Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event
Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event  

Angelina Jolie has shown utmost support to her daughter Zahara Jolie at a special awareness program.

The 49-year-old Maria starlet attended a brunch in Montgomery, Alabama, with her 20-year-old daughter on Saturday, March 1, to raise awareness for period poverty.

Angelina showed up at the charitable program to back Zahara, who was the keynote speaker for the Women in Training event.

The training program works for the development of women and girls having insufficient access to menstrual products, education, and sanitation facilities.

Angelina adopted Zahara with her former husband, Brad Pitt, in 2005 from Ethiopia.

Also read: Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt 

In addition to Zahara, the Oscar-winning actress also shares five children with the Fight Club actor, including Maddox, Pax, 21, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

This joint appearance of Angelina and her daughter came after a report suggested that the actress has lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad.

An insider recently disclosed to Us Weekly that she is not looking for a perfect life partner as she has just ended an eight-year divorce battle with the Wolfs actor.

The tipster stated, "It’s hard for her to trust men after what she went through with Brad, she hasn’t sworn off men, but she’s not looking for anything serious right now."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally resolved their eight-year-long legal battle on December 30, 2024. 

The two were involved in a custody battle, a fight over the sale of their French vineyard, and claims of domestic violence since their divorce filing in 2014. 

Related: Angelina Jolie, Akala’s ‘close’ bond fuels speculation despite past denials

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham get on emotional Brooklyn’s 26th birthday

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham get on emotional Brooklyn’s 26th birthday
Mika Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s unfulfilled promise

Mika Singh reveals Shah Rukh Khan’s unfulfilled promise

Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event

Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event

Andrea Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on comparisons to Lewis Hamilton

Andrea Kimi Antonelli breaks silence on comparisons to Lewis Hamilton
Camila Cabello reacts to overwhelming birthday love: ‘feeling lucky today’
Camila Cabello reacts to overwhelming birthday love: ‘feeling lucky today’
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham get on emotional Brooklyn’s 26th birthday
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham get on emotional Brooklyn’s 26th birthday
Doja Cat gives befitting response to Oscars 2025 performance trolls
Doja Cat gives befitting response to Oscars 2025 performance trolls
Jay-Z hits back at former accuser, her lawyer over sexual assault lawsuit
Jay-Z hits back at former accuser, her lawyer over sexual assault lawsuit
Timothée Chalamet roasts Julianne Hough at Oscars 2025
Timothée Chalamet roasts Julianne Hough at Oscars 2025
Justin Timberlake marks special day after backlash over concert cancelation
Justin Timberlake marks special day after backlash over concert cancelation
Lana Condor speaks on bond with 'To All the Boys' costar Noah Centineo
Lana Condor speaks on bond with 'To All the Boys' costar Noah Centineo
Millie Bobby Brown blasts tabloids for negative coverage: 'This isn't journalism'
Millie Bobby Brown blasts tabloids for negative coverage: 'This isn't journalism'
Demi Moore struggles to cope with shocking Oscar snub
Demi Moore struggles to cope with shocking Oscar snub
Benny Blanco gushes over Selena Gomez’s breathtaking Oscars 2025 look
Benny Blanco gushes over Selena Gomez’s breathtaking Oscars 2025 look
Ben Affleck enjoys outing with Jennifer Garner after cutting ties with JLo
Ben Affleck enjoys outing with Jennifer Garner after cutting ties with JLo
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy getaway with son despite ongoing split reports
Justin Bieber, Hailey enjoy getaway with son despite ongoing split reports