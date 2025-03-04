Angelina Jolie shows unwavering support to daughter Zahara at special event  

Angelina Jolie has shown utmost support to her daughter Zahara Jolie at a special awareness program.
The 49-year-old Maria starlet attended a brunch in Montgomery, Alabama, with her 20-year-old daughter on Saturday, March 1, to raise awareness for period poverty.
Angelina showed up at the charitable program to back Zahara, who was the keynote speaker for the Women in Training event.
The training program works for the development of women and girls having insufficient access to menstrual products, education, and sanitation facilities.
Angelina adopted Zahara with her former husband, Brad Pitt, in 2005 from Ethiopia.
In addition to Zahara, the Oscar-winning actress also shares five children with the Fight Club actor, including Maddox, Pax, 21, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.
This joint appearance of Angelina and her daughter came after a report suggested that the actress has lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad.
An insider recently disclosed to Us Weekly that she is not looking for a perfect life partner as she has just ended an eight-year divorce battle with the Wolfs actor.
The tipster stated, "It’s hard for her to trust men after what she went through with Brad, she hasn’t sworn off men, but she’s not looking for anything serious right now."
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt finally resolved their eight-year-long legal battle on December 30, 2024.
The two were involved in a custody battle, a fight over the sale of their French vineyard, and claims of domestic violence since their divorce filing in 2014.
