Tesla UK sales rise despite backlash over Musk's political views

Elon Musk’s Tesla witnessed a surprising rise in US sales despite backlash over the political views of the tech billionaire.
According to AA, the UK sales of the world’s richest man-owned electronic vehicles (EVs) company rose by 20.7% overall compared to February 2024 amid increasing competition from Chinese rivals like BYD and Geely.
As per the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Tesla last month sold almost 4,000 cars in the UK, with the Model Y and the Model 3 as two popular models.
The EV manufacturer sold 1,990 Model 3 units and 1,861 Model Y units in the UK during February 2025.
The increase in the sales has lifted the market share of the company from 3.75% in February 2024 to 4.6% in February 2025. The controversial views of Musk did not hurt the company too much, as the overall market declined by 1%, with 84,054 new registrations.
The SMMT noted that the sale of electric cars rose by almost 42% compared to last year. Now one in every four new cars registered is electric. People are buying EVs to beat a new tax on expensive cars that came into force in April and is expected to affect a large number of electric cars for the first time.
