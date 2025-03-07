Justin Baldoni's father takes aim at Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Justin Baldoni's father, Sam Baldoni, has shown unwavering support for his son amid a messy legal battle with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
The 61-year-old renowned film producer turned to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 5, to share a video from a bulletin board that read, "In a world full of Blakes and Ryans, be a Justin."
Related: Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama
In the viral clip, the bulletin board featured a photo collage of the 41-year-old actor and director along with news clippings about his ongoing legal battle with his It Ends With Us costar, who accused him of sexual harassment in December 2024.
The photos were describing Baldoni as "compassionate," "supportive," and "honest.'
According to People, Baldoni's dad reshared the video on his Instagram handle with a heart hand emoji.
This came after Lively and her partner Reynolds' legal representatives urged the authorities to refrain Baldoni from accessing the couple's private text messages with other celebrities in order to protect their privacy from the public eye.
The attorney of the couple, Sigrid McCawley, argued, during a virtual court hearing on March 6 that the additional protective order must followed by the legal team of Baldoni as maintaining privacy is mandatory for both parties.
However, Jane the Virgin's legal representatives have labelled Lively's new demands, "overboard and unnecessary."
Related: Justin Baldoni reveals personal struggles before Blake Lively's legal battle
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's court trial is scheduled to begin in March 2026.