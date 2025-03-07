Royal

Princess Victoria holds diplomatic meeting after talks with World Bank President

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria recently had a meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 07, 2025
Princess Victoria has been engaged in diplomatic affairs.

On Thursday, March 6, the Royal Family of Sweden took to Instagram to share the latest update about the future queen’s engagement, revealing that she held a diplomatic meeting with the UD personnel.

The Royal Family stated, “Today, the Crown Princess welcomed UD personnel who are currently completing the Diplomatic Programme, the Foreign Service Administrator or Assistant Programme at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs (UD).”

Related: King Carl joins Norwegian Royals to back athletes at Ski World Championship

In the meeting, Crown Princess Victoria stressed on the significant role that diplomats play in promoting Sweden and its relations with rest of the world.

“During the meeting, the Crown Princess spoke, among other things, about the crucial role of diplomats in promoting Sweden and in Sweden's relations with the outside world. The course participants also had the opportunity to ask the Crown Princess questions,” the caption added.

The Palace concluded the caption stating, “The Crown Princess completed the Diplomatic Programme in 2006–2007.”

This diplomatic meeting comes right after Princess Victoria held talks with Ajay Banga, the President of World Bank. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Finance.

Related: King Felipe, Queen Letizia hold memoriam for 2004 train bombing victims

