King Felipe, Queen Letizia hold memoriam for 2004 train bombing victims

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have held special memoriam concert to honor the victims of 2004 train bombing.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, March 6, the Spanish Royal Family shared a collection of photos that featured the Monarch and the Queen attending a memoriam to mark the 21st death anniversary of the 11-M victims.
“This afternoon, the King and Queen presided over the 23rd “In Memoriam” Concert in honour of the Victims of Terrorism at the National Music Auditorium (Madrid), which is held annually on the eve of #11M to commemorate the 193 victims of the attacks carried out in Madrid in 2004,” read the caption.
Related: King Felipe, Queen Letizia promote ‘artistic creation’ at special event
The Palace added, “This afternoon, the King and Queen presided over the 23rd “In Memoriam” Concert in honour of the Victims of Terrorism at the National Music Auditorium (Madrid), which is held annually on the eve of #11M to commemorate the 193 victims of the attacks carried out in Madrid in 2004.”
On March 11, 2004, a series of coordinated bomb explosions targeted commuter trains in Madrid, Spain, during the morning hours, leaving 193 people killed while 2,000 were injured, making the event Spain’s deadliest terrorist attack.
The 2004 Madrid train bombings is also known as the 11-M attacks.
Related: King Felipe steps out for new engagement after Uruguay visit