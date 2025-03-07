Amitabh Bachchan makes heartfelt remarks about son Abhishek: ‘father’s pride’ 

Amitabh Bachchan recently heaped praise on his son Abhishek Bachchan in a series of tweets.
The 82-year-old popular Indian actor turned to his official X handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to his son for possessing great acting skills.
Amitabh wrote in Hindi that read, "Abhishek, a father's pride, how easily you transform from one character to another. Congratulations, much affection."
He also included a red heart emoji over the statement.
The father-of-two has also reacted to fans' comments about the 49-year-old Indian actor.
The Piku actor replied to a fan's comment, saying, "What a lovely story .. and how amazingly Abhishek you have defined the character from one film to another .. blessings and love."
For those unaware, Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's directorial drama film I Want to Talk, in which he played a lead role as a cancer survivor.
The film also starred Ahilya Bamroo, Janet Carter, Jayant Kripalani, Tom McLaren, and Johny Lever.
He will be next seen in Be Happy.
For those unaware, Amitabh Bachchan shares two kids, a daughter, Shweta Bachchan, and a son, Abhishek Bachchan, with his wife and veteran Indian actress, Jaya Bachchan.