Celine Dion sounds the alarm on AI-generated music: ‘Fake and not approved’

Celine Dion has issued an alert over AI-created fake tracks.
On Thursday, March 6, the My Heart Will Go On singer took to her Instagram Story and sounded alarm on the online circulating musical performances claiming to be of Dion.
“IT HAS COME TO OUR ATTENTION THAT UNSANCTIONED, AI-GENERATED MUSIC PURPORTING TO CONTAIN CELINE DION'S MUSICAL PERFORMANCES, AND NAME AND LIKENESS, IS CURRENTLY CIRCULATING ONLINE AND ACROSS VARIOUS DIGITAL SERVICE PROVIDERS,” read the statement.
Dion’s team then explained that all of these recordings have no connection to the I’m Alive songstress and do not belong to her official discography.
“PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THESE RECORDINGS ARE FAKE AND NOT APPROVED, AND ARE NOT SONGS FROM HER OFFICIAL DISCOGRAPHY,” they concluded.
The statement comes just a few days after Celine Dion performed an impromptu performance of My Heart Will Go On during an interview at a golf match.
During the interview, ESPN’s Marty Smith asked the Canadian singer, "Which song from your catalogue best represents your golf game?”
“I would say,” replied Dion before she began singing the lyrics from her hit 1997 Titanic’s classic track.
As she kicked off singing, the Smith also joined her upon which Celine Dion praised the interviewer’s singing.