Spotify unveils ‘Top Pakistani Women Artists’ to mark International Women's Day

Spotify has finally released the list of Top Pakistani Women Artists 2024.
To celebrate the International Women's Day on Friday, March 7, 2025, the music streaming giant unveiled lists that showcased the top singers of the country that are loved by the Pakistani females.
In the list shared by Spotify Pakistan, the “Top Pakistani Women Artists 2024”, who spellbind the country’s women last year with their outstanding songs and mesmerizing voices, were Annural Khalid, Nehaal Naseem, and Quratulain Balouch.
Related: Talha Anjum rules Spotify Global Impact List with jaw-dropping song count
It was also shared that female artists have seen a 28% rise in streams locally from 2024 to 2025.
Revealing the “Top Tracks of Women Artists Streamed by Pakistani Women”, Spotify shared the titles of three songs – Quratulain Balouch’s Faasle dominating the top spot, Hadiqa Kiani’s Hona Tha Pyar on second, while Nehaal Naseem’s Sadqay enjoyed third place in the list.
The “Most Streamed Spotify Playlists by Pakistani Women 2025” included Shaadi Hits, Hot Hits Pakistan, and Bollywood Central.
“Women in Pakistan’s music industry are making remarkable strides, and we’re proud to support their journey,” said Rutaba Yaqub, Senior Editor at Spotify for Pakistan & UAE.
Related: Neelam Muneer sets records straight on rumors about leaving showbiz after marriage
Meanwhile, it was also mentioned that Desi Hip-Hop remained that most streamed genre among Pakistani women, followed by Bollywood and Indian Indie.