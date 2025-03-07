Royal

Sarah Ferguson leaves UK ahead of key royal event

The Duchess of York arrived in Switzerland ahead of major royal family reunion

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025


Sarah Ferguson departed the UK just ahead of a big royal event.

The Duchess of York arrived in Switzerland before the annual Commonwealth Day Service which will be held next Monday.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sarah Ferguson shared a video telling her followers that she was in Geneva, Switzerland.

Notably, she left the UK ahead of the annual Commonwealth Day Service onMarch 10.

It will mark a significant public family reunion, as King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend the event.

The British Monarch will be joined by several key royals at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Prince and Princess of Wales along with Princess Anne will also mark their attendance at the key service.

Additionally, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also be in attendance.

However, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will be absent from the Westminster Abbey service as the Duchess is scheduled to travel to New York on the same day.

While Edward will miss the annual Commonwealth Day Service as it coincides with his 61st birthday.

The Commonwealth Day theme of 2025 is "Together We Thrive", celebrating the "enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family".

