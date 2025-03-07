Britney Spears shares worrying message after conservatorship ended

Britney Spears has opened up about using alcohol to cope with heartbreak and past abuse in a concerning message.
The Womanizer singer took to her Instagram account on Friday to discussed her controversial conservatorship and talked about drinking to cope with heartache.
In a shared post, she posted a photo of a golden chalice, followed by various magazine shoots of her taken during her conservatorship.
Spears stated in a caption that she “abused 100%” during the long legal conservatorship battle, also revealed that her entire life was ‘controlled” during this time period.
The Toxic singer also alleged that she faced “abuse” whenever she voiced her concerns about how she was treated under the arrangement.
In a caption she also shared details about her conservatorship, revealing that her every action was 'controlled'.
To note, Britney Spear was entered into the conservatorship on February 1, 2008, as Judge Reva Goetz nominated her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew M. Wallet, as conservators.
