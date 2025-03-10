5 dead zones to avoid when setting up Wi-Fi routers

It is quite common to hide away a Wi-Fi router behind a curtain, or inside the cupboard in order to not ruin the look of your house.
These little tricks do help in keeping your place aesthetics but they also make the signal-catching more harder.
To receive the best result, the device should be place in the central location, where you can see it, with minimum obstructions around.
Here are some places not to consider while setting up your internet device.
1. On the floor
Putting your router on floor would have the same effect if you put a lamp on the floor instead of in the area, where the light can reach as many places as possible.
Radio waves typically send their strongest signals downward, so placing your router in an elevated position will maximise your coverage.
2. Behind the couch
As much as putting the device behind a couch would help in hiding the device, it would do the exact opposite for the Wi-Fi signals.
To get the maximum signals, you have to minimise any obstacle that could potentially weakened the signals.
3. In the basement
You have to put the router, in your house where you used it the most, and hiding away in the basement breaks that unwritten rule.
4. Inside cabinets
Putting the internet device inside the cabinet could not only restrict your signals, it could also overheat the router, after being put in an enclosed space.
Due to lack of airflow and close space, the device could eventually stop working.
5. Near another Wi-Fi router
A device with the same radio waves as another could potentially disrupt the spectrum if they are put beside each other.
Televisions, computers could not ruin the signals of the router but another internet device could.