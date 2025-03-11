Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy quiet night out post 2025 Super Bowl loss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first made their relationship public in October 2023

  March 11, 2025
Taylor Swift was spotted with boyfriend Travis Kelce in a surprising quite date night.

The love struck duo were seen for the first time since the Kansas City Chiefs faced defeat in Super Bowl almost a month ago.

As reported by People, the outing, which took place last week in Park City Utah, went unnoticed until celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared a video on Monday, March 10, 2025.

In the Instagram post, Kelce could be seen holding a door of a white vehicle for the Lover crooner, who was slipped in a grey coat.


After leading his girlfriend inside the car, the Chiefs tight end followed behind, dressed in a beige outfit.

Through out the NFL season, the exile singer showed up to support the star football player.

On the big game day, Taylor turned heads in a white Saint Laurent blazer, denim shorts and white thigh-high Paris Texas boots.

The outfit was accessorised by her iconic "T" chain necklace.

Before the championship, Travis's dad Ed Kelce admitted that it'd be healthy for the pair to spend more time together outside of the football season.

Notably, Taylor Swift would have a chance to cheer for Travis Kelce on field next NFL season as he confirmed on New Heights podcast that he is not retiring.

