Queen Rania reflects on youthful ambitions after special gathering

The Queen of Jordan offered a delightful glimpse into her meaningful gathering

  • March 13, 2025
Queen Rania reflected on an inspiring Iftar gathering, praising the ambition and innovation of Jordan’s youth.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Queen of Jordan offered a glimpse into her iftar gathering with the innovative youth of Jordan.

In a shared post, Queen Rania looked ravishing in a rust printed gown paired with brown leather bag, She paired her look with dark brown stilettos.

The wife of King Abdullah II penned the caption, “An Iftar filled with big dreams and big ideas! Every time I meet with our nation's youth, I learn something new.”


To note, her meaningful outing came after Queen Rania hosted an Iftar Banquet for the women leaders in Aqaba.

She took to her Instagram to share a delightful video featuring heartfelt glimpses from the iftar banquet.

“From yesterday’s Iftar in Aqaba,” the Queen captioned.

Sharing a snippet of the event, Queen Rania exuded her elegance in a peach outfit while meeting with other women.

Before the feast began, Queen Rania gave a brief speech, extending her congratulations to the attendees on the occasion of Ramadan.

