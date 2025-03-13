Royal

King Charles flaunts fluent French skills to delight special guest at Palace

King Charles speaks French fluently and has given multiple speeches in the language on various occasions

  • March 13, 2025
King Charles has showcased his impressive French skills as he welcomed special guest at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch, who is also King of Canada, welcomed officers from the Canadian parliament to the Palace on Wednesday.

His Majesty warmly welcomed Greg Peters, the Canadian Usher of the Black Rod, and Raymonde Gagne, the Speaker of the Canadian senate.

As the meeting took place, English and French, Canada's co-official languages, were both utilized by Charles.

The monarch greeted the Canadian parliament officers in fluent French and discussed national and international topics of great concern in the meeting, which lasted about half an hour.

Following the meeting, the Royal Family announced on Instagram that King Charles has received the Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada.

"At Buckingham Palace, The King has received the Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada and bestowed upon him a new ceremonial sword,” the Palace noted.

This is not the first time that King Charles has showed off his foreign-language skills.

He has given multiple speeches in French over the years, and, in 2023, won over an audience of politicians in Berlin when he delivered much of his speech to the Bundestag in German.

