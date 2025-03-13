Royal

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share adorable photo on grandson's 19th birthday

Grand Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri have five children and eight grandchildren

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share adorable photo on grandsons 19th birthday
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share adorable photo on grandson's 19th birthday 

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg is celebrating grandson Prince Gabriel's 19th birthday with a heartfelt tribute!

Taking to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, Grand Duke Henri's wife shared a rare and touching photo of her towering grandson.

In the heartwarming snap, Maria Teresa could be seen sweetly beaming at Gabriel in a stone archway framed by climbing shrubs and an array of potted plants.

The Duchess looked radiant in a swirling patterned wrap dress splashed with pinks, blues and tangerine.

She completed her look with a pair of chic espadrille wedges and s elegant gold tassel drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Garbiel, who was born on 12 March 2006, stood tall beside his grandmother, dressed in a navy linen shirt and cornflower blue shorts.


To mark the joyous occasion, Duchess Maria Teresa shared a heartfelt message in French, which translates to, "Wishing our dear Gabriel a very happy birthday."

Grand Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri have five children and eight grandchildren.

The young prince is the son of Prince Louis, the third child of Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri.

