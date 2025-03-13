Royal

Meghan Markle gets candid about life with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex revealed in an interview shortly after her Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 13, 2025
Meghan Markle gets candid about life with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle gets candid about life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry, sharing a rare and candid insight into their bond.

As per GB News, the Duchess of Sussex revealed in an interview shortly after her Netflix series With Love, Meghan was released on March 4.

Meghan shared, "We love Shrinking; we just finished Black Doves, and we're excited for the new season of The White Lotus."

The Suits alum also disclosed that during the day they make time for each other, as they enjoyed sharing lunches together, calling it "day dates".

Related: Prince Harry makes shocking demand to Meghan after her Instagram return

Meghan shared details into her private life came as she promotes her new show, With Love, Meghan, which premiered recently on Netflix.

She also said, "My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me.”

The mother of two continued, "It's almost like a honeymoon period again. Because it's exactly how it was in the beginning when he'd watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it."

Notably, Prince Harry also made a brief appearance in the finale of Meghan's eight-episode Netflix series.

Related: Meghan Markle shuts bullying claims with sweet gesture for Netflix crew

Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Alia Bhatt opens up about her personal struggle with ADHD and anxiety
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande teases new short film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Prince William gears to embark on solo trip to Estonia
Queen Mary receives ‘thoughtful’ surprise amid unexpected health concern
Queen Mary receives ‘thoughtful’ surprise amid unexpected health concern
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share adorable photo on grandson's 19th birthday
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share adorable photo on grandson's 19th birthday
Crown Princess Victoria marks special day with radiant appearance
Crown Princess Victoria marks special day with radiant appearance
Prince William pokes fun at his baldness in candid chat with fan
Prince William pokes fun at his baldness in candid chat with fan
King Charles flaunts fluent French skills to delight special guest at Palace
King Charles flaunts fluent French skills to delight special guest at Palace
Duke and Duchess of Westminster set to welcome first child
Duke and Duchess of Westminster set to welcome first child
Princess Kate reveals big plans after celebrating baby news
Princess Kate reveals big plans after celebrating baby news
Queen Rania reflects on youthful ambitions after special gathering
Queen Rania reflects on youthful ambitions after special gathering
King Frederik presents ‘King’s Watch’ to best guard at Rosenborg Castle ceremony
King Frederik presents ‘King’s Watch’ to best guard at Rosenborg Castle ceremony
King Charles receives honour before reunion with Kate, William for big event
King Charles receives honour before reunion with Kate, William for big event
King Felipe, Queen Letizia release joint statement after urgent meeting
King Felipe, Queen Letizia release joint statement after urgent meeting