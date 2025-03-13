Meghan Markle gets candid about life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle opened up about her relationship with Prince Harry, sharing a rare and candid insight into their bond.
As per GB News, the Duchess of Sussex revealed in an interview shortly after her Netflix series With Love, Meghan was released on March 4.
Meghan shared, "We love Shrinking; we just finished Black Doves, and we're excited for the new season of The White Lotus."
The Suits alum also disclosed that during the day they make time for each other, as they enjoyed sharing lunches together, calling it "day dates".
Related: Prince Harry makes shocking demand to Meghan after her Instagram return
Meghan shared details into her private life came as she promotes her new show, With Love, Meghan, which premiered recently on Netflix.
She also said, "My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me.”
The mother of two continued, "It's almost like a honeymoon period again. Because it's exactly how it was in the beginning when he'd watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits and just really being in the details of it."
Notably, Prince Harry also made a brief appearance in the finale of Meghan's eight-episode Netflix series.
Related: Meghan Markle shuts bullying claims with sweet gesture for Netflix crew