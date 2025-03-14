Niall Horan reflects on ‘Heartbreak Weather’s 5 years with touching message

Niall Horan has celebrated milestone 5th anniversary of his album, Heartbreak Weather, with a sweet note.
On Thursday, March 13, the No Judgement hitmaker took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos and videos from the making and promotion of his second studio album.
Alongside the nostalgic collection, Niall penned a heartwarming message for his fans as he reflected on the album release time and the years after.
“Crazy to think today marks 5 years since the Heartbreak Weather album release. The release date, which had been planned for months and months in advance, ended up being right as the pandemic started,” he stated in the caption.
The Arms of a Stranger singer continued, “With all of that happening and in turn the tour being cancelled, it wasn’t until last year that I finally got to see you all sing these songs back to me.”
While concluding his heartwarming statement, Niall Horan expressed gratitude towards his die-hard fans for all the love they have been giving to the album since its release.
He also noted that the way this album has become a “fan favorite” over the past few years has truly made him “so happy.”
Heartbreak Weather is Niall Horan’s second studio album which was released on March 13, 2020.