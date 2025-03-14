WhatsApp now lets users save their own status updates with one tap

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to save photos and videos from your own status updates directly to your phone’s gallery.
As per WABetaInfo, the users can access this option from the overflow menu while viewing a status update.
The save option is also available in the list of status updates shared within the last 24 hours.
The new feature is useful for users who accidentally delete a photo or video from their device after posting it as a status update.
Before this update retrieving the media required forwarding the status to a chat or group and then saving it which was not ideal.
Now, with this update, WhatsApp provides a simpler and more efficient way, allowing users to save their status updates directly without any extra steps.
It is pertinent to note that this new feature only allows users to save their own status updates and does not apply to statuses shared by others.
This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and it will be gradually rolling out to even more users in the coming weeks.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations.
The feature will help keep conversations structured by linking replies directly to the original message.
