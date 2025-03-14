Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day 

Prince Daniel is marking World Kidney Day with big gesture!
The Prince of Sweden has presented the Kidney Foundation's research grant to renowned researcher Börje Haraldsson on Friday.
Taking to its Instagram account, the Swedish royal family shared a heartwarming photo of two from the meeting.
In the image, the husband of Crown Princess Victoria could be seen beaming with joy as he shook hands with Haraldsson.
“On World Kidney Day, March 13, Prince Daniel presented the Kidney Foundation's research grant, which this year went to researcher Börje Haraldsson,” the Palace wrote in the caption.
Related: Crown Princess Victoria marks special day with radiant appearance
It continued, “Börje Haraldsson receives the award for his research into kidney diseases with a focus on developing a new drug that can potentially cure widespread kidney cancer.”
“World Kidney Day is a global initiative that goes by the name @worldkidney_day. The aim is to draw more attention to the fact that chronic kidney disease is common and serious, but treatable if detected in time,” the caption added.
Prince Daniel’s appearance comes after Crown Princess Victoria celebrated her name day on Wednesday 12th March.
Related: Prince Daniel attends major award ceremony after Ski Championships 2025