Royal

Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day

Prince Daniel make first appearance comes after Crown Princess Victoria celebrated her name day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victorias name day
Prince Daniel makes kind gesture after Crown Princess Victoria's name day 

Prince Daniel is marking World Kidney Day with big gesture!

The Prince of Sweden has presented the Kidney Foundation's research grant to renowned researcher Börje Haraldsson on Friday.

Taking to its Instagram account, the Swedish royal family shared a heartwarming photo of two from the meeting.

In the image, the husband of Crown Princess Victoria could be seen beaming with joy as he shook hands with Haraldsson.

“On World Kidney Day, March 13, Prince Daniel presented the Kidney Foundation's research grant, which this year went to researcher Börje Haraldsson,” the Palace wrote in the caption.

Related: Crown Princess Victoria marks special day with radiant appearance


It continued, “Börje Haraldsson receives the award for his research into kidney diseases with a focus on developing a new drug that can potentially cure widespread kidney cancer.”

“World Kidney Day is a global initiative that goes by the name @worldkidney_day. The aim is to draw more attention to the fact that chronic kidney disease is common and serious, but treatable if detected in time,” the caption added.

Prince Daniel’s appearance comes after Crown Princess Victoria celebrated her name day on Wednesday 12th March.

Related: Prince Daniel attends major award ceremony after Ski Championships 2025

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Princess Anne makes first royal visit to RNSA after embracing key role
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award
Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event
Sarah Ferguson reunites with special family member at key event
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
Prince William's brutal decision puts his friendship with David Beckham to test
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit
Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip
Prince William talks about TV blackout policies after announcing Estonia trip
King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition
King Willem-Alexander awards top honor to Ukraine 5 AM Coalition
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys special concert after key UAE meeting
Crown Princess Victoria enjoys special concert after key UAE meeting
Zara Tindall's husband Mike spills his hilarious Cheltenham Festival secret
Zara Tindall's husband Mike spills his hilarious Cheltenham Festival secret
King Carl Gustaf, Princess Victoria welcome key figure at Swedish Royal Palace
King Carl Gustaf, Princess Victoria welcome key figure at Swedish Royal Palace
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case
Earl Spencer’s girlfriend opens up about health disclosure amid court case