Star Wars: Hunters to end its service later this year

Star Wars: Hunters developer Zynga has officially announced that mobile shooter game will shutdown this October.
Developer Zynga on Saturday, March 15, 2025, officially revealed the discontinuation of the Star Wars: Hunters.
The game’s final update will come in April before the game is rendered unplayable later this year.
However, the team said that the decision was “not made lightly,” while no particular explanation was given for the shutdown. The final content update will arrive on April 15, alongside adding Tuya as the last roster addition.
Related: PS Plus Game Catalog adds new titles to target wider audience
The shutdown announcement has also served as a 30-day notice, allowing players to max out their Arena Passes, after which in-app purchases will be turned off on April 15.
Star Wars: Hunters is a class-based arena shooter featuring original characters from throughout the universe. It had a soft launch in selected countries in 2021 but didn’t get a global launch on mobile and the Nintendo Switch until June 2024.
On October 1, 2025, servers for Star Wars: Hunters will go offline and the game will no longer be playable beyond that point.
Related: Tekken 8 patch 1.13 adds new Ghost Battle mode and classic Heihachi outfit
To note, the developers have some parting gifts for players before the galaxy winks out on Star Wars: Hunters.