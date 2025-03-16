King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima turn heads with surprising new look

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima turned heads during their latest royal engagement.
As per Hello Magazine, the Dutch King and Queen looked unrecognizable when they were pictured volunteering at the Oranje Fonds organisation.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the royal couple offered a delightful glimpse into their day, where they wore regular volunteers wearing T-shirts and gilets emblazoned with the brand's striking orange logo.
The palace wrote the caption, "Today and tomorrow, together with thousands of social organizations in the country, the Oranje Fonds is organizing NLdoet again; the largest voluntary event in the Netherlands.”
They added, "King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima also lend a hand in a community centre in Katwijk and help with making a mosaic wall. Tomorrow Princess Beatrix will cooperate in a play library and playground."
To note, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima’s appearance came following it was revealed that the story of the King and Queen's wedding is going to be told in season two of Videoland's Maxima.
Last month, Mill Street Films unveiled an image from the series, featuring actors Delfina Chaves and Martijn Lakemeier portraying Máxima and Willem-Alexander.
