Prince William 'takes on' new role after close pal makes baby announcement 

  • March 16, 2025
Prince William is seemingly ready to share responsibilities after his close pal Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, announced to expect his first child. 

After being a great godfather to Prince of Wales's son George, now the father-of-three has reportedly decided to take care of the Duke's newly born child.

In addition to William's eldest son, Hugh has also been taking care of Prince Harry's son Prince Archie as godfather.

The godparent connections between the Royal Family and the Grosvenor's clan to strengthen the close relationships among the respective families.

As reported by GBN, King Charles has been fulfilling his duties as godfather to Hugh since his childhood.

For those unaware, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster made the delightful announcement of their pregnancy on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

"The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer," the spokesperson stated.

Hugh and his wife, Olivia Henson tied the knot last year, where Prince William served his role as an usher.

Despite being a close pal to Hugh Grosvenor, Prince Harry did not attend his wedding ceremony due to the ongoing feud with his elder brother.

As of now, neither Prince William nor his representatives have confirmed his new role as godfather. 

