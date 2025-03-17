Royal

Meghan Markle gets support from her brother-in-law’s ex amid show backlash

The Duchess of Sussex has been receiving widespread backlash since the release of her Netflix show

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025


Meghan Markle is getting supports from her brother-in-law's ex!

The Duchess of Sussex has been receiving widespread backlash since the release of her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on March 4, with many criticizing it as "outdated" and "unrelatable."

However, in this difficult time, the Suits actress has received support from Dara Huang, the ex-fiancée of Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Related: Prince Harry reacts to backlash against Meghan Markle for Netflix show

Dara showed her support for Meghan publicly on Instagram by liking a video by Chef Danny Freeman, who attempted to recreate Meghan's most controversial one-pot pasta recipe from her Netflix series.

The recipe, which involves partially cooking spaghetti in the oven, sparked outrage among royal fans and cooking enthusiasts, with many criticizing Meghan's method and her reference to spaghetti as "noodles."

In the video, the chef praised Meghan’s recipe as a "keeper" after trying it as pasta’s starchy water created a delicious creamy sauce.

However, he added that broth can be used despite of water to create a tastier sauce, as Meghan's was "bland".

Although didn't directly defend or support Meghan, her recent social media activity suggests she has given seal of approval to Duchess's cause.

For the unversed, Princess Beatrice’s husband started dating her in 2018 soon after parting ways with fiancée Dara Huang.

Related: Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series

King Charles celebrates Princess Kate’s return to St Patrick’s Day Parade
King Charles celebrates Princess Kate’s return to St Patrick’s Day Parade
King Willem, Queen Máxima to strengthen ties with Kenya in upcoming visit
King Willem, Queen Máxima to strengthen ties with Kenya in upcoming visit
Kate Middleton pens heartwarming note on St Patrick’s Day: ‘Great to be back’
Kate Middleton pens heartwarming note on St Patrick’s Day: ‘Great to be back’
Sarah Ferguson posts new photo to mark Saint Patrick’s Day: See
Sarah Ferguson posts new photo to mark Saint Patrick’s Day: See
King Willem, Queen Máxima to strengthen ties with Kenya in upcoming visit
King Willem, Queen Máxima to strengthen ties with Kenya in upcoming visit
Kate Middleton pens heartwarming note on St Patrick’s Day: ‘Great to be back’
Kate Middleton pens heartwarming note on St Patrick’s Day: ‘Great to be back’
Sarah Ferguson posts new photo to mark Saint Patrick’s Day: See
Sarah Ferguson posts new photo to mark Saint Patrick’s Day: See
Zara Tindall sparks cosmetic procedure rumours with drastic change in smile
Zara Tindall sparks cosmetic procedure rumours with drastic change in smile
King Charles’ diplomatic ‘master show’ leaves Donald Trump ‘irritated’
King Charles’ diplomatic ‘master show’ leaves Donald Trump ‘irritated’
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
Kate Middleton congratulates Jack Draper on Indian Wells win: ‘Well done’
Kate Middleton congratulates Jack Draper on Indian Wells win: ‘Well done’
Princess Anne attends major event after heartbreaking setback in France
Princess Anne attends major event after heartbreaking setback in France
Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series
Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series
King Abdullah embarks on working visits to Italy and France
King Abdullah embarks on working visits to Italy and France
Sarah Ferguson shares personal update after William's brutal decision for Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares personal update after William's brutal decision for Andrew
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle talks about life after giving up royal titles with Prince Harry