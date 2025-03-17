Meghan Markle gets support from her brother-in-law’s ex amid show backlash

Meghan Markle is getting supports from her brother-in-law's ex!
The Duchess of Sussex has been receiving widespread backlash since the release of her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on March 4, with many criticizing it as "outdated" and "unrelatable."
However, in this difficult time, the Suits actress has received support from Dara Huang, the ex-fiancée of Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Related: Prince Harry reacts to backlash against Meghan Markle for Netflix show
Dara showed her support for Meghan publicly on Instagram by liking a video by Chef Danny Freeman, who attempted to recreate Meghan's most controversial one-pot pasta recipe from her Netflix series.
The recipe, which involves partially cooking spaghetti in the oven, sparked outrage among royal fans and cooking enthusiasts, with many criticizing Meghan's method and her reference to spaghetti as "noodles."
In the video, the chef praised Meghan’s recipe as a "keeper" after trying it as pasta’s starchy water created a delicious creamy sauce.
However, he added that broth can be used despite of water to create a tastier sauce, as Meghan's was "bland".
Although didn't directly defend or support Meghan, her recent social media activity suggests she has given seal of approval to Duchess's cause.
For the unversed, Princess Beatrice’s husband started dating her in 2018 soon after parting ways with fiancée Dara Huang.
Related: Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series