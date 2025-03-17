Zara Tindall sparks cosmetic procedure rumours with drastic change in smile

Zara Tindall, who is undoubtedly one of the most effortlessly beautiful royals, has ignited cosmetic procedure rumours after her appearance at the Cheltenham festival last week.
As per Hello!, the British equestrian has made a change to her appearance as seen in pictures from her outing at the high-profile event.
Zara’s beaming smile in the photos revealed a perfectly aligned set of teeth, which seemed to have undergone some refinement, according to the media outlet.
A dentist Kiren Sandhu, clinical lead at The Tooth Club, shared her expert opinion about the changes in royal's smile.
"It looks like Zara has either had her composite bonding refreshed or completely redone. Zara's front teeth are quite uniform in size, but if you take a closer look, her canines are more rounded, and there's a soft curve to her front teeth. Composite bonding is a highly detailed procedure where patients can choose exactly how they'd like their smile to look,” Kiren explained.
She added, "The rounded, curved look Zara has tends to give a more feminine, softer vibe to the smile, but a straighter, sharper edge is often associated with a more masculine, bold look."
However, it's worth noting that Zara Tindall has not publicly commented on or confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures.
She was last spotted at the Cheltenham festival with husband Mike Tindall and mother Anne.