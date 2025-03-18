Royal

Princess Kate reveals key details about new trip with kids at major event

Kate Middleton makes surprising confession about herself at the St. Patrick's Day Parade

  • March 18, 2025
Kate Middleton has shared key details about her travel plans with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis during her appearance at the St Patrick's Day parade.

The Princess of Wales also made a surprising confession about herself as she made history at the major event.

For the first time she attended the annual Irish Guards parade solo.

During a chat with an Australian reservist Corporal Adam Hamilton at Wellington Barracks, she confessed about her love for “travel.”

Catherine admitted, “I love to travel – yes, it's a long flight. But I love the Middle East because that's familiar to me [from] growing up. There are so many opportunities now to travel, I think it's brilliant to experience it.”

Princess Kate also got candid about George, "George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand.

“We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits, it's being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity. Because otherwise you end up seeing lots of insides of amazing buildings but you don't get to meet that many people,” she noted.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton is Colonel of the Irish Guards.

