Meghan Markle joins Royal Family in St. Patrick's Day celebrations: Watch

  • March 18, 2025

Meghan Markle marks St. Patrick's Day with utter sweetness!

The Duchess of Sussex joined the Royal Family in religious and cultural day celebration at her Montecito home in LA.

In a slew of Instagram stories, Meghan baked green coloured waffles and made a kiwi smoothie to serve her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The mom-of-two wished her fans a Happy St Patrick's Day with a delightful photo of her sweet treat.

This update from Meghan Markle comes shortly after her estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton's appearance, who joined the Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick’s Day parade at Wellington Barracks as their Colonel.

To note, Kate celebrated 125 years of the regiment without her husband Prince William.

After the celebrations, the Princess of Wales shared a delightful video from the shamrock fields, which is a three-leafed plant considered a symbol of Ireland.

"Oh the Shamrock, the green, immortal Shamrock!, From the Emerald Isle to the proud ranks of the Irish Guards, the shamrock is a symbol of heritage, unity and service," the caption read.

"It’s an honour to continue the tradition of presenting fresh sprigs to the @irishguards regiment on St Patrick’s Day," it added.

To note, Kate Middleton did not attend the St Patrick's Day celebrations last year as she was under going cancer treatment, which she was diagnosed with in January, 2024.

