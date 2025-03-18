Preity Zinta shares rare glimpses into personal life ahead of Bollywood comeback

Trending

  • March 18, 2025
Preity Zinta has shared rare glimpses into personal life, featuring her husband Gene Goodenough, and twins Gia and Jai, ahead of Bollywood comeback.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a montage of clips from recent Holi celebrations.

The video kicked off with a clip of Preity hugging a tree followed a heartwarming family snap.

In one of the clip, Preity and Gene could be seen standing next to each other as he planted a kiss on her head. 

The Veer-Zaara actress also gave glimpses of her mehendi tattoo featuring the names of Gene, Gia and Jai.

“This Holi was everything I wanted it to be. Great weather, excited kids, organic colour, friends, family, yummy food & the best Holi party with gaana bajana,” she penned in the caption.

Preity continued, "Being a multi cultural Indian American family we make it a point to celebrate each others festivals & culture, so the kids always know their roots on either side."

"I always joke with Gene & say he lucked out marrying an Indian woman, cuz we have so many reasons to celebrate given our ancient heritage n incredible culture," she added.

The adorable family glimpses come as Preity Zinta gears up to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947.

