Justin Timberlake gives big shoutout to TFTW Tour crew for unwavering support

  • by Web Desk
  • March 18, 2025
Justin Timberlake is “beyond grateful” to everyone who’s been with him during The Forget Tomorrow World Tour!

On Monday, March 17, the Selfish hitmaker turned to his Instagram handle to give a heartfelt shoutout to all those who have been by his side throughout the tour journey and for their unwavering support.

Expressing gratitude, Justin penned, “This year and this entire experience has meant so much to me. Beyond grateful to my tour family…”

The Friends with Benefits actor also thanked his ardent fans for all the love they have given him and for attending the tour.

“and to everyone around the world who came out this year to be part of this. Love you all… #TFTWTOUR,” he added to the caption.

In the carousel of snaps, Justin Timberlake shared thrilling highlights from the concerts he has performed so far.

Moreover, the singer recently cancelled the last show of his tour’s US leg, which was scheduled in Columbus on February 27, 2025.

For those unaware, The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is Justin Timberlake’s ongoing seventh concert tour. It began on April 29, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.

The American singer is set to return to stage on March 21, 2025 in Beunos Aires, Argentina, after his last show in Siant Paul on February 24.

