Queen Letizia of Spain juggles busy schedule at Zarzuela Palace

Queen Letizia, the wife of King Felipe, takes on a full day of meetings at Zarzuela Palace

  • March 18, 2025
Queen Letizia had a packed schedule at Zarzuela Palace today!

On Tuesday, the Spanish royal family took to their Instagram account to shares glimpses from Queen Letizia’s busy day at the Palace.

The Queen met with representatives from various organizations that support vulnerable communities.

“The Queen Letizia's working day at Zarzuela Palace,” the palace wrote alongside the photos of Queen Letizia from throughout the day.

The caption continued, “Early this morning, the Queen received in audience representatives from the Women's Foundation and the ‘Prosecutor Soledad Cazorla Prieto’ Scholarship Fund; an initiative promoted in 2016 by the family of Soledad Cazorla, the first Prosecutor against Violence against Women, to protect minors whose mother has been murdered by her father, partner, or ex-partner.”

“Next, she met with representatives from the Federation of Associations of Deafblind People of Spain (FASOCIDE), established in 2012 to defend the rights of this community,” it added.

The palace further noted, “Finally, the Queen received representatives from the Association of Victims of Terrorism, who presented her with the 13th "Truth, Memory, Dignity, and Justice" Award for her firm and consistent support for victims.”

While Queen Letizia spend a busy day at the Palace, her husband King Felipe visited the Bank of Spain headquarters to award the 2024 King of Spain Economics Prize.

