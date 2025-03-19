Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's 'shocking' UK return plan

Kate Middleton might not welcome Meghan Markle back to the Royal fold with open arms.
The Princess of Wales has made her feelings clear on the Duchess of Sussex's 'shocking plans to return to the UK with Prince Harry, who is expected to visit his home country next month.
As per the inside sources, Meghan is likely to accompany Harry during his trip to the UK in April to win a crucial court case the duke had filed to win back his publicly-funded security.
Now a well-placed source has lift the curtain on the future Queen's take on Meghan's unexpected decision to visit UK for first time since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.
The source has revealed that Kate is still upset about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's high profile allegations against the members of the Royal Family, including the princess herself and her husband, Prince William.
"Kate still feels so upset about what has happened – especially with Meghan, where there seemed to have been a lot of personal digs against her," an insider told Closer magazine.
"She doesn’t want to experience that kind of turmoil within the family again, although she is still keen to repair the damage with Harry," the source added.
They went on to share, "She felt as if Meghan was almost intent on destroying the royals and she won’t let that happen again – it felt like a betrayal and she can’t see a way back from that."
For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020 and moving to the US have been making bombshell claims against their royal relatives.
Harry further intensified his feud with King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William by making heartbreaking revelations against them in his controversial memoir, Spare, released in 2023.
