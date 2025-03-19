Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembers late father on his 8th death anniversary  

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pays somber tribute to her late father, Krishna Rai, on his eighth death anniversary.
The 51-year-old Indian actress turned to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 18, to share a few photos in the loving memory of her father.
In the first frame, Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, was seen respectfully bowing her head over the giant picture of her late grandfather.
According to the viral snapshots, the mother-daughter duo opted for coordinated white outfits to commemorate the death anniversary.
Alongside her emotional post, the Devdas actress penned a moving note that read, "Love you eternally dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Thank you for all your loving blessings always."
She also added several sparkles and folded hands emojis over her caption.
However, fans noticed that The Last Legion star's husband and renowned Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan was not part of their photos.
For those unaware, Aishwarya's father passed away in 2017 in Mumbai, India, after battling with a prolonged illness.
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in popular filmmaker Mani Ratnam's directorial film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 in 2023.