Google to pay hefty price in racial disparity lawsuit

Google is set to pay off a huge settlement fee after it was accused of giving better pay and opportunities to workers who are white and Asian.
As reported by BBC, the tech-giant is looking at $28 million fee to settle the lawsuit filed by worked of other ethnic backgrounds due to pay disparity.
Google confirmed that they have "reached a resolution," however, has not accepted the allegation made against the company.
The case was filed in 2021 by former employees, Ana Cantu, who shared that workers from Latino, Native American, Hispanic, and other backgrounds started their journeys with lower pay and levels than their Asian and White counterparts.
Related: Google improves ‘Find My Device’ app with real-time people tracking feature
Judge Charles Adams of the Santa Clara County Superior Court in California has given the settlement its initial approval.
The class-action lawsuit was filed for at least 6,632 people who were employed by Google from February 2018 to December 2024.
Cathy Coble, one of the employees lawyers hailed the "bravery of both the diverse and ally Googlers who self-reported their pay and leaked that data to the media."
She added, "Suspected pay inequity is too easily concealed without this kind of collective action from employees."
However, the company has denied any discriminatory action against its employees as a Google rep noted, "We reached a resolution, but continue to disagree with the allegations that we treated anyone differently, and remain committed to paying, hiring, and levelling all employees fairly."
Related: Google announces Gemini as a replacement to Assistant
Notably, Google has joined the long list of US firms, who are putting an end to the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiative in their recruitment policies.