WhatsApp to limit number of broadcast messages for businesses and users

WhatsApp has confirmed that it will limit the number of broadcast messages individual users and businesses can send to restrict the scammers.
While there will be moving limits during the test, one example Meta gave was allowing 30 messages per month, ensuring an improved user experience.
Under these limits, Meta-owned WhatsApp will apply a monthly limit on the number of broadcasts.
For individual users interested in sending more messages to a large number of users; Meta mentioned that they could use Status updates or channels.
Meta will soon test the latest customised broadcast messages for product updates and holiday sales.
In addition, Business account users will be allowed to schedule messages too.
The company has taken a few significant measures to minimise spam in user inboxes, such as limiting the number of marketing messages users receive each day.
For the past couple of years, WhatsApp Business has significantly contributed to Meta’s exponential growth, according to the company executives who mentioned it in quarterly earnings calls.
The company’s main objective is to offer merchants the WhatsApp Business app for free with exciting features, including a landing page, business profile with details, and more.
Notably, the latest broadcast messaging feature will be the first paid feature for merchants who don’t use APIs, expanding the revenue stream for the company.
