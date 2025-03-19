Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to limit number of broadcast messages for businesses and users

WhatsApp is set to apply a monthly limit on the number of broadcast messages

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
WhatsApp to limit number of broadcast messages for businesses and users
WhatsApp to limit number of broadcast messages for businesses and users

WhatsApp has confirmed that it will limit the number of broadcast messages individual users and businesses can send to restrict the scammers.

While there will be moving limits during the test, one example Meta gave was allowing 30 messages per month, ensuring an improved user experience.

Related: WhatsApp Business gets fresh look with new branding icon

Under these limits, Meta-owned WhatsApp will apply a monthly limit on the number of broadcasts.

For individual users interested in sending more messages to a large number of users; Meta mentioned that they could use Status updates or channels.

Meta will soon test the latest customised broadcast messages for product updates and holiday sales.

In addition, Business account users will be allowed to schedule messages too.

The company has taken a few significant measures to minimise spam in user inboxes, such as limiting the number of marketing messages users receive each day.

For the past couple of years, WhatsApp Business has significantly contributed to Meta’s exponential growth, according to the company executives who mentioned it in quarterly earnings calls.

The company’s main objective is to offer merchants the WhatsApp Business app for free with exciting features, including a landing page, business profile with details, and more.

Notably, the latest broadcast messaging feature will be the first paid feature for merchants who don’t use APIs, expanding the revenue stream for the company.

Related: WhatsApp to revolutionize chats with new threaded replies feature 

Nvidia expands AI computing portfolio with DGX Spark and DGX Station
Nvidia expands AI computing portfolio with DGX Spark and DGX Station
Google rolls out ‘Canvas’ and ‘Audio Overview’ to Gemini
Google rolls out ‘Canvas’ and ‘Audio Overview’ to Gemini
Google to pay hefty price in racial disparity lawsuit
Google to pay hefty price in racial disparity lawsuit
Nvidia to collaborate with Disney, Google for 'Star Wars' inspired robot
Nvidia to collaborate with Disney, Google for 'Star Wars' inspired robot
NASA astronauts safely return to Earth after nine months
NASA astronauts safely return to Earth after nine months
Russia to discuss Mars flight plans with US, Elon Musk
Russia to discuss Mars flight plans with US, Elon Musk
Microsoft partners with Swiss start-up to develop AI that mimics human brain
Microsoft partners with Swiss start-up to develop AI that mimics human brain
YouTube Music brings AI radio to iPhone for unique experience
YouTube Music brings AI radio to iPhone for unique experience
Snap's Spectacles now support GPS and hand-tracking features
Snap's Spectacles now support GPS and hand-tracking features
WhatsApp brings back classic vertical status view
WhatsApp brings back classic vertical status view
YouTube expands Podcast tab to Android TV
YouTube expands Podcast tab to Android TV
Google integrates Chirp 3 to Vertex AI to improve user experience
Google integrates Chirp 3 to Vertex AI to improve user experience